Club Competizioni GT on track at Indianapolis

After its debut at Mugello in April, Club Competizioni GT returned to the legendary Indianapolis circuit with its famous 500-mile track. The two days of free practice were held on the same layout used over the weekend for the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge North America and that has been used for Indycar since 2014.

Ideal weather. Over two consecutive days, customers drove around the 3,925-metre track, basking in the lovely weather that characterised this five-day Prancing Horse visit to Indiana. The fans had a chance to see the 360 GT and F430 GT, cars that have written many glorious pages in the annals of GT racing, as well as the 458 Italia GT.

History. Ferrari GT racecars have only taken part in four races on the US circuit, first appearing in 1961 when Wayne Burnett secured a class victory at the wheel of a 250 TR. However, in 1994 the F333 SP of the Momo team won in the IMSA series with Eliseo Salazar and Giampiero Moretti. Nineteen years later, the 458 Italia of R. Ferri/AIM Motorsport triumphed in the GT class of the Grand-Am with Massimiliano Papis and Jeff Segal. Then, the following year Jeff Westphal and Alessandro Balzan took the winner’s laurels at the wheel of the 458 Italia of Scuderia Corsa.

Museum. Club Competizioni GT members were invited to a special dinner at the Indianapolis Museum, where they learned even more about the exploits, drivers and cars that created the legend of the 500-mile race and the temple of speed.