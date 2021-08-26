Club Competizioni GT at Ferrari Racing Days

The long week of Ferrari Racing Days at the Nürburgring is underway with two days of activities dedicated to Club Competizioni GT cars.

Three Modificata models. Eight cars took turns on the GT track layout, which forms an integral part of the longer, more complete adjoining Nordschleife circuit, including three models of the new 488 GT Modificata. An amazing synthesis of the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans race-winning 488 GTE and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, winner of the Spa 24 Hours, this model is not subject to BoP restrictions and thus has an engine capable of delivering over 700 horsepower. The three 488 GT Modificata interacted on-track alongside a 488 GTE, a 488 GT3, a 458 Italia GT3, an F430 GT and F430 GT3.

Karting challenge. Present in the role of Ambassador and programme tutor was official Competizioni GT driver Toni Vilander. The Finn had previously won on this track alongside Filip Salaquarda in the final race of the GT1 World Championship weekend, giving the Amato Ferrari-run outfit its first victory in a Championship Race. Club members were able to enjoy ideal weather conditions over the two days at the German circuit, with cool yet sunny days. There was, as usual, a challenge between the participants, this time involving the karts.



Schedule. The forthcoming stage in the 2021 Club Competizioni GT calendar will see some of the most gorgeous GT cars from the last thirty years back on track for the Finali Mondiali weekend.