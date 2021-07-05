Clean sweep for Ferrari at Oulton Park

Excellent result for Lucky Khera's Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo sealing a double win in GTC class on his return to the GT Cup Championship series at the Oulton Park circuit.

Race 1. The return of Lucky Khera to the GT Cup Championship could hardly have been better: aboard the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, the Simon Green Motorsport driver kicks off the Oulton Park weekend with third fastest overall time in qualifying to earn a GTC class pole position. During the rain-hampered 40-minute race, Khera is able to capitalize on the Ferrari's straight-line power and speed, leading the race through to the chequered flag, to claim fourth overall.



Race 2. In Sunday’s second 40-minute race, the bad weather eases, giving way to sunshine. Khera, starting from the overall pole position, chalks up another triumph in GTC class, while also scooping the fastest lap of the race. The Ferrari closes the event posting fifth place overall.



Schedule. The fifth round of the championship is set to take place on 14 and 15 August at Silverstone.

