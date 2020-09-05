Clean start jumps Ferrari to 2nd at Road Atlanta

Ferrari began the six-hour Grand Prix at Road Atlanta on the right foot, charging from an 8th place starting position into 2nd place in the first 30 minutes of action. The no. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was started by Jeff Westphal, who also qualified the car in yesterday's action. The race start had slightly more drama than usual owing to contact between a pair of prototypes as the field was on its way to the green flag, causing an immediate caution period and setting the stage for a single-file re-start. From there Westphal was able to maintain position until a second safety-car stoppage was called due to debris on the racing line. While the majority of GT-Daytona competitors decided to stop for fuel and tires, Scuderia Corsa decided to stay out and thus set up an off-strategy pit sequence and jumped up into the 2nd position.