03 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 3 January 2018 – Ferrari once again dominated the GT classes of the CIVM, the Italian Hillclimb Championship. The overall title went to Lucio Peruggini with 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport team supported by AF Corse, who won both rounds of the time trial at Reventino, Sarnano, Morano, Ascoli, the Trento-Bondone (which also counts towards the European title), Selva di Fasano and Monte Erice. Second place went to Roberto Ragazzi with the 458 Challenge EVO of Superchallenge, who prevailed in the two Gubbio races and in the first round of the Pedavena-Croce d’Aune. Luca Gaetani took third with the 458 Challenge EVO of Vimotorsport, but triumphed in the two rounds at Verzegnis and in the second round of the Pedavena-Croce d’Aune. Ragazzi took the “over 4-litre” class of the GT Cup, while the experienced Walter Terribili excelled in the E2SH group with the Ferrari 550 Maranello.