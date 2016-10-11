11 ottobre 2016

Maranello, 11 October 2016 – Ferrari dominated the GT class of the 34th Pedavena-Croce D’Aune, the twelfth and last event of the Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Championship] held in Belluno's Dolomites and organised by “Amici della Pedavena", which awarded the championship titles. Unstoppable Gaetani. Luca Gaetani won on a Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO: the Padua driver, already a trophy winner in GT-GT Cup class, finished the championship season with a first place in his class at the wheel of the Maranello super car set up by RAM. TIVM North champion. A close second place went to Roberto Ragazzi, who, on the 458 Challenge EVO of the Superchallenge team, made up for the unfortunate outcome at Pedavena in 2015. Ragazzi won the Trofeo Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Trophy] North section. The overall win went to Omar Magliona, on a Norma with Zytek engine.