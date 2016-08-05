05 agosto 2016

Platania, 5 August 2016 - The 16th hill climb time trial of the Reventino is being held this weekend in Calabria. It is the 8th round of the Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Championship], organised by Racing Team Lamezia and Automobile Club Catanzaro. Programme. The programme will enter its crucial phase on Friday 5 August when the technical checks will be carried out at the Lamezia Terme town hall, between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The engines will roar on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., for the two reconnaissance runs on the 6 km course, which leads from the Magolà hamlet in the municipality of Lamezia Terme to picturesque Platania. The race will start on Sunday, August 7 at 9:30 a.m. Many absences. Many drivers will be absent in the GT group; among them are virtually all Ferrari drivers. The only standard-bearer of the Prancing Horse will be the seasoned driver Piero Nappi on the 550 Maranello of Scuderia Vesuvio, who will compete in the E2 SH class.