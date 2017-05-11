11 maggio 2017

Maranello, 9 May 2017 - Lucio Peruggini dominated the first race of the CIVM, the Italian Hill Climb Championship, at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport. The reigning Italian champion dominated the race, finishing in fifth position overall ahead of some prototypes and not too far behind the Osella of overall winner Domenico Scola. Class apart. Peruggini, the recent winner of the Austrian round of the European championship, dominated the GT category in which another Ferrari came second, the 458 Challenge EVO of Superchallenge driven by former Italian champion Roberto Ragazzi. Calendar. The CIVM is divided into twelve races concluding on 6-8 October with the Pedavena-Croce d'Aune, a race that is traditionally later in the calendar. The next round is the Trofeo Ludovico Scarfiotti, in Ascoli.