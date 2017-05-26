26 maggio 2017

Verzegnis, 26 May 2017 - Ferrari notched up two category wins in the Trofeo Ludovico Scarfiotti in Sarnano. Lucio Peruggini, with the 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport, dominated the GT class ahead of Luca Gaetani, in the 458 Challenge EVO of Vimotorsport. GT Cup. In the GT Cup class of the second round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM), the excellent Gaetani finished the race in 4:38:60, averaging 114.7 km/h, just 2:26 hundredths of a second behind the overall winner. Back on track. There is no let up in the CIVM, which returns to the track over the weekend with the 48th edition of the Verzegnis Sella-Chianzutan. Gaetani will be there along with Roberto Ragazzi in the 458 Challenge EVO of the Superchallenge team.