After finishing in first place - seventh overall - in the GT3 Pro Am in the first round of the Italian GT Championship held at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 was given a two-minute penalty for the US driver Simon Mann's failure to start due to heat stroke. With this decision, car no. 21 – driven not only by Mann, but also by the Italian driver Matteo Cressoni – finished the race in second, ahead of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Easy Race.