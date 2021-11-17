Cetilar Racing Lands In IMSA with Ferrari

Cetilar Racing looks to the States, announcing a new star-spangled challenge in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GT series for next season. A challenge once again branded #47 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with the full-fledged support of AF Corse being reconfirmed as well as the same crew, composed by Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco, that this year proved to be great protagonists in the LMGTE Am of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Four are the appointments that the only "all made in Italy" team of the category will face in 2022. The four great classics of endurance. Starting with the 24 Hours of Daytona scheduled at the end of January and preceded by only one week by the Roar.



As regards Daytona, the three drivers for Cetilar Racing will be joined by the newcomer Alessio Rovera, 26-year-old racer from Varese, winner of this year’s FIA WEC in the LMGTE Am class driving another Ferrari by AF Corse.



The calendar of events will continue with the 12 Hours of Sebring (also in Florida), over the weekend of 18/19 March. At the end of June, the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen will be run in New York State. The last stop will be at Road Atlanta (Georgia), at the beginning of October, when the Petit Le Mans will take place.

