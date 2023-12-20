Cetilar Racing confirms IMSA program in 2024 with the #47 Ferrari 296 GT3

For the third consecutive year, Cetilar Racing confirms its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship commitment for the 2024 season, as it will race the #47 Ferrari 296 GT3 car in all five events of the Endurance Cup calendar.

The all-Italian team renews its challenge in the high-lever North American series, always with the technical support of AF Corse.



After making the debut of the brand-new Ferrari at the beginning of this year, Roberto Lacorte, Antonio Fuoco and Giorgio Sernagiotto will once again share driving duties, having already experience in the championship. The trio entered the series in 2022, claiming the GTD class victory at the 70th edition of 12 Hours of Sebring with a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.



Florida's famed race will be the second of the five rounds of the upcoming season, starting in January with Roar before the Rolex 24 and the 24 Hours of Daytona, where skilled Italian racer Eddie Cheever III will join the squad.



After Daytona, in mid-March the team will head to Sebring, ahead of the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen scheduled for 22-23 June. The fourth round will take place on the 2.4-mile circuit of Indianapolis. Traditional Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta curtain raiser has been placed on 11-12 October.



"The 2023 season was not easy. We were aware of it from the beginning, but it served to develop the car to take a step forward compared to our competitors," commented Roberto Lacorte. "Cetilar Racing was the first to hit the track with the Ferrari 296 GT3, making history with this car, and now we aim to do even better."



Having participated in five editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans - six in total for Lacorte, who also raced this year - achieving the ninth overall position and the seventh in class in the debut in 2017, and having competed in the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Cetilar Racing continues its American journey started in 2022.



(Source: Cetilar Racing PR)

