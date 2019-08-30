Calado’s home race

30 agosto 2019

The opening round of WEC Season 8 this weekend at Silverstone is in effect a home race for James Calado. The recent winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has lived near the circuit for many years and was the first victor there following its major redesign. "Of course, Silverstone is a circuit that I know very well" begins the British driver. "I was the first to win on the new track configuration in 2010, so it's very familiar to me. I have lived 30 minutes away for a long time, so it’s my home race". It is also a race that Calado often wins. "Last year we won with Alessandro, and the track is spectacular, so fast and fluid. I think Silverstone is demanding at every point, the whole circuit is very fast. Famously, the Maggotts, Becketts and Copse turns are the hardest. You have to be brave and quick, you're really at the limit, especially during qualifying". This is an eagerly awaited event for British fans, as Calado recalls: "There are always a lot of fans, there is a lot of passion, and it is an excellent occasion for British motorsport".