Calado, happy for the first row

A fine qualifying session, albeit an unexpected one, resulting in a front row grid start was met with smiles from the crew of the #51 488 GTE. The second set of tyres allowed James Calado to obtain a time of 3'51"115, enough to secure a front row start for tomorrow’s race.

“Yes, we're obviously happy to be on the front row for the start of this Le Mans”, said Calado. “It was not an easy qualifying. My first fast lap was deleted for 'track limit', so my fault. But then I repeated the same lap time. The feeling wasn't as good with the second set of tyres. I think the temperature went up with the track and I made one or two mistakes. So pole position was probably possible or close anyway. But yes, the balance was also not perfect but we can all sit together now and discuss what we’re going to do in the race because we know how much the track changes over twenty-four hours. Now is not important but it's still a nice feeling to be in the front”.