28 aprile 2017

Maranello, 28 April 2017 - The 2017 British GT season will hold its second round at Rockingham this weekend. One 488 GT3 is due to take part: the car of Spirit of Race crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin. Podium within reach. The car of Spirit of Race finished sixth and fourth in the two races of the first round of the British GT, at Oulton Park. Both car and crew proved themselves capable of a podium finish and it is clear that Cameron and Griffin, after their win at the Silverstone World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the 488 GTE of Clearwater Racing, will do their best to secure one. Programme and previous races. The programme spans two days. Saturday opens with qualifying from 3:15 pm GMT (4:15 pm CET) while the race will start on Sunday at 1:10 pm (2:10 pm CET) and will last for two hours. Ferrari has over 20 wins to its name at Rockingham, the first being in 2002 in the British GT for Calum Lockie and Jamie Davies with the 360 Modena GT of Veloqx Motorsport, while the latest was in the British GT Cup last year, when victory went to Andy Schulz and Paul Bailey with the 458 Challenge EVO of the Horsepower/SB Engineering team.