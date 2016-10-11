11 ottobre 2016

Maranello, 11 October 2016 – The Ferrari of FF Corse driven by Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem was the undisputed star of the racing weekend in Snetterton which closed the 2016 season of the GT Cup championship. In fact, the two British drivers collected as many as three wins, also taking an overall race at the wheel of their 458 Challenge EVO. Race-1. Grimes and Mowlem, who were entered in the GTC class, were in the limelight starting with the weekend's first race, in which they finished in seventh place overall and won in their class. It should be stressed that they also earned the pole position, beating even Jordon Witt, who went on to win the overall race at the wheel of a Bentley. Race-2. In the second race, Grimes and Mowlem started from the front row beside Witt and retained their position, easily keeping at bay the McLaren of the Proctor father and son. The 458 Challenge EVO finished 14”111 behind Witt and ahead of cars of even higher categories. Race-3. The third and longest race of the Snetterton weekend was nothing less than an apotheosis for the car of FF Corse: after qualifying in third place, Grimes and Mowlem conducted a perfect race, crossing the finish line first overall, almost 14 seconds ahead of the Aston Martin of Peter Litter. Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz skipped this race, after mathematically securing the GTC title at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO of the Norsepower Racing/SB Engineering team during the event held in Silverstone in September.