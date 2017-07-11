11 luglio 2017

Maranello, 11 July – Ferrari teams competing in the fifth round of the British GT Championship came away with one podium. On this occasion, there were two 488 GT3s because the race was used as a final test ahead of the 24 Hours Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the month. Along with the car of Spirit of Race, crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, Kessel Racing was there with the car driven by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. Only one in the race. Unfortunately, only one Ferrari appeared on the starting grid due to damage suffered by Griffin and Cameron in qualifying, which ruled the car out of the two scheduled races. However, the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing preserved Ferrari's honour with a third place in the first of the two races, which was won by the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport with John Minshaw and Phil Keen. Second race. In the second race, things went a little less well for Bhirombhakdi and Van Dam who came eighth in a race won by Ian Loggie and Callum Macleod. The next round is on 5 and 6 August at Brands Hatch.