Maranello - Ferrari teams and drivers enjoyed a very successful weekend at Silverstone in the Britcar championship.

Class S1. In Class S1, championship leaders Ross Wylie and David Mason bolstered their position with two victories, one of which was overall. In the first race of the weekend, the crew of the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse lost out only to the Ferrari 488 Challenge driven by John Seale and Jamie Stanley, winners of the S2 A class.

Class S2 A. Seale totally dominated Race-1, in which he started from pole. The JMH Automotive driver handled his Ferrari masterfully in the wet, beating Mason and Wylie by over 4 seconds and the rest of the group by a lap.

Next round. The final round of the season will be at Brands Hatch on the night of 17 to 18 November on the Indy track layout.