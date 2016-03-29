29 marzo 2016

Silverstone, 29 March 2016 – Ferrari notched up a single podium finish in the first race of the Britcar championship at Silverstone, although the extreme wet conditions affected two cars that could have been up there with the winners. Chaos at the start. Qualifying saw great performances from the Ferrari 458 Italias of the FF Corse team. Champions Calum Lockie and David Mason excelled, as did Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem. However, things turned out differently in the race. At the start Ferrari no. 1 found itself trapped between Mowlem's car and the Audi of Adam Wilcox and went off the track at the Copse corner colliding violently with the barriers. Mowlem out too. On the following lap it was Mowlem's turn for an accident, tangling with the Renault of Andrew McKenna. He was forced to retire to the pits where the damage was found to be too great to continue. Satisfaction. The only bright spot of the day came from Class 2 where the 430 Challenge of WDC Racing with Niel Garnham and Rob Young, took second place behind the Porsche of Heward-Wilson. Overall victory went to the Audi of Hanson-Moore.