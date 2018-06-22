22 giugno 2018

Oulton Park, 21 June 2018 - A Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 will be competing this weekend at Oulton Park, a British circuit with a great tradition. David Mason and Ross Wylie will be driving in Class 1 for FF Corse in the two Sprint races on Saturday. Pitstop handicap. The championship regulations will make life rather difficult for Mason and Wylie in the face of a powerful array of rivals. The most fearsome is Richard Neary in the Mercedes of Abba Racing/Abba Commercials, who won the last race. Both cars there will suffer a time handicap with a pit stop of at least 125 seconds for Ferrari and 150 for Neary. History. Ferrari has about 20 wins to its name at Oulton Park. The first dates back to 1962, when Mike Parkes, with the 250 GT SWB of Equipe Endeavour/Maranello Concessionaires, won a non-championship race. The latest triumph came last year in Britcar, when Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem won two races with the 458 EVO Challenge of FF Corse.