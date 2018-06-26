26 giugno 2018

Maranello, 26 June 2018 - David Mason and Ross Wylie recorded two podium finishes in the two Sprint championship races at Oulton Park, the third round of the Britcar season. The two men behind the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse stood out in both races and qualifying and were only bested by Richard Neary in the Mercedes of Team Abba Racing/Abba International. Race-1. Ross Wylie recorded the fastest lap in the first race, while the consistent David Mason finished fourth overall and second in the S1 class. Race-2. In the second race, Mason and Wylie finished in seventh overall, with another second place in the S1 class. This race ended for Ferrari after 50 minutes while continuing for drivers competing in the Endurance race.