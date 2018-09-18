Maranello - The Blancpain Sprint Cup championship closed at the Nürburgring last weekend with a win for the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. It wasn’t a good weekend for Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam, who had to settle for a podium and the second place in the Pro-Am Cup class with the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing TP12.

Race-1. The first of the two races saw a collision between the two Ferraris that forced both cars to retire leaving the way clear for Nyls Stievenart and Markus Winkelhock with the Audi of Sainteloc Junior Team. The overall win went to the twin car of Alex Riberas and Christopher Mies.

Race 2. On Sunday, in the second race Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam once again set off from pole, but in the end the other Ferrari driven by David Perel and Rinat Salikhov got the better of it. The 488 GT3 no. 333 was first over the line ahead of its twin car and 2018 champions Stievenart-Winkelhock. Michael Meadows and Raffaele Marciello in the Mercedes of Team Akka ASP ran out overall winners.