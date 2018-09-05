05 settembre 2018

Maranello - Kessel Racing TP12 and its Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam, took a second and third place in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup at the Hungaroring over the weekend. Races. In Saturday's race, the Swiss team's drivers had to battle their way from the back of the pack after a difficult start, climbing to second place behind Kenny Habul and Tristan Vautier (Mercedes by Sun Energy 1 Racing). Race-2 was more difficult on a rain drenched track. The two championship leaders finished third in a race won by rivals Nyls Stienevenart and Markus Winkelhock (Sainteloc Racing Audi). The situation. With only the Nurburgring races of 14-16 September to go, Bhirombhakdi and Van Dam hold a 3.5-point lead over Stievenart-Winkelhock in the Pro-Am Cup class. The title will thus be decided in Germany.