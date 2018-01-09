09 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 9 January 2018 - It was a year to remember in the Blancpain GT championship for two Ferrari teams, Rinaldi Racing and Kessel Racing, which were frequent rivals dividing the spoils in the Pro-Am Cup and Am Cup classes. Rinaldi Racing, along with German driver Alexander Mattschull, won the overall Pro-Am Cup, a table that includes the points collected in the five Endurance Cup races and the five Sprint Cup ones. However, Kessel Racing swept all before it in the Am Cup with the South African driver David Perel, and in the Endurance Cup where Jacques Duyver, Mirco Zanuttini and Perel again, put themselves on track for the title with victory in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in late July. Ferrari monopolised the Endurance Cup in the Am class. At Monza Spirit of Race won with Alex Demirdjian, Abigail Eaton and Davide Rizzo, while Rinaldi Racing triumphed at Silverstone and Barcelona with Rino Mastronardi and Pierre Ehret. Then at the Paul Ricard and the 24 Hours of Spa, Duyver-Zanuttini-Perel came first, with Niki Cadei joining them for the Belgian race.