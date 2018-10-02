Barcelona – As the season reaches its climax, for once the Ferrari 488 GT3 of SMP Racing suffered no bad luck, taking second place at Barcelona in a race won by the Mercedes of Akka ASP crewed by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Tristan Vautier. Mikhail Aleshin, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina put in a great performance, recovering well after a tricky qualifying. Ferrari also celebrated winning the Pro-Am Cup team title.

Pro-Am. The Prancing Horse also took a podium place in the Pro-Am class where Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Lorenzo Bontempelli finished third for Spirit of Race, ahead of the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing driven by Alexander Mattschull, Daniel Keilwitz and Rinat Salikhov.Unfortunately, the two places were not enough to secure the Drivers' title, but did allow Spirit of Race to take the team trophy. This was a great triumph achieved despite the disappointment of the retirement of the second car crewed by Andrea Bertolini, Niek Hommerson and Louis Machiels. The 2017 Ferrari Challenge Europe champion, Jens Liebhauser, finished fifth on his debut for HB Racing together with Florian Scholze and Luca Ludwig. Victory went to Cipriani-Ramos-Crestani in the Lamborghini of Daiko Lazarus Racing.

Am Cup. The only Ferrari competing in the Am Cup class finished off the podium. Rick Yoon, Pierre Ehret and Rory Penttinen had their race ruined after being stuck in the gravel and had to settle for sixth place. The win went to Abra-Amstutz-Machitski with the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport.