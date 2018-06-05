05 giugno 2018

Le Castellet, 3 June 2018 - Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin are unstoppable. The 1000 Km of Le Castellet saw the Anglo-Irish pairing secure a second consecutive victory. However, what is most striking is that these wins were achieved in two different championships and cars. In the European Le Mans Series at Monza, along with Aaron Scott, they executed a strategically perfect race in the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race. They repeated the feat at the Paul Ricard, notching up a great victory in an outing that historically has been the general rehearsal for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. With De Lorenzi. Cameron and Griffin pulled off another tactical masterpiece behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, which allowed them to take full advantage of the mishaps of others. Gianluca De Lorenzi was the third driver in the car, handling the situation well and contributing to the win. Disappointment. However, the Overall class saw a big disappointment courtesy of another silly problem just like at Monza. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of SMP Racing was in command and heading to victory 40 minutes from the end when, with Miguel Molina in the driving seat (up to that point Mikhail Aleshin and Davide Rigon had alternated), the left front wheel detached from the car leaving the Spaniard perched on three wheels. Victory went to the Lexus of Emil Frey Racing with Marco Seefried, Christian Klien and Albert Costa. Am Cup. In the Am Cup the Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing experienced a difficult race, hit with a penalty for breaking the speed limit during the Full Course Yellow period. In the end Rory Penttinen, Rick Yoon and Pierre Ehret had to content themselves with fifth place in a race won by the McLaren of Garage 59, crewed by Chris Harris, Chris Goodwin and Alexander West.