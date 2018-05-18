18 maggio 2018

Silverstone, 18 May 2018 - The Blancpain Endurance Cup series resumes with the 3 Hours of Silverstone this weekend. Five Ferraris will be taking part, with one crew in the Overall class, three in the Pro-Am Cup and one in the Am Cup. Overall. The 488 GT3 no. 72 of SMP Racing will be crewed by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Mikhail Aleshin in the Overall class. The three arrive fresh from an unlucky race in Monza, where, starting from pole, they were heading to victory when a minor mechanical problem forced them to retire. Pro-Am Cup. Always a good hunting ground for Ferrari, the Pro-Am Cup sees two Prancing Horse crews in the top three of the standings. Reigning champion Alexander Mattschull, Dominik Schwager and Rinat Salikhov, top the table in the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. The trio dominated proceedings at Monza, with the third step of the podium taken by Niek Hommerson, Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini, who reveal the secrets of Silverstone in the video below. Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin drove the third 488 GT3 in the Pro-Am Cup. The two, after their victory in the European Le Mans Series at Monza, will be seeking a repeat on a track they both know well. Am Cup. Rinaldi Racing also represents Ferrari in the Am Cup. The 488 GT3 no. 488 will be driven by Rick Yoon, Rory Penttinen and Pierre Ehret, who came third in the opening race at Monza. The programme includes free practices and pre-qualifying on Saturday, while the starting grid will be decided on Sunday at 9.45 am. The race starts at 3 pm and will be broadcast live on the GT World YouTube platform.