25 giugno 2016

Le Castellet, 25 June 2016 - It was the #53 AF Corse Ferrari that set the fastest time in the Qualifying session of the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard. Both Olivier Beretta and Lorenzo Bontempelli set very quick lap times, the fastest being a 1'57.676. They were closely followed by the #28 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT R8, on which Will Stevens set the fastest time, with championship leader Maxi Buhk putting his #84 HTP Motorsport Mercedes in third in the closing minutes of the session.