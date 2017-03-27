27 marzo 2017

Melbourne, 27 March 2017 – The Ferrari 458 Italia of Mack Roofing Products notched up a third win in four races at the beautiful Albert Park circuit. The second round of the Australian GT Championship was held alongside the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix Contour won by Sebastian Vettel for Scuderia Ferrari. Star. Wayne Mack, after triumphing in Race-3 and being awarded Race-1 upon the disqualification and penalisation of the two cars that had crossed the line before him, triumphed again at the weekend in his all black 458 Italia GT3 with the shape of the Prancing Horse drawn in yellow. However, Hector Lester was unlucky in the sister car of Rosso Verde Racing. Wayne Mack now tops the championship standings, 28 points ahead of the first of his pursuers, Matthew Turnbull in the Lamborghini of Fire Rating Solutions GT3. In the main class, won by the Porsche of Mega Racing driven by Liam Talbot, Peter Edwards spent the whole race mounting a comeback in the 488 GT3 of Maranello Motorsport. The Australian started in 20th but fought back to finish 13th place, quite a feat on a track like Albert Park, where overtaking is almost impossible.