Maranello, 13 April 2017 – The Ferrari of Fiorano Motorsport clocked up two wins in two races at the opening weekend of the Australian GT Trophy at Sandown. The victories in the Challenge class went to defending champion Scott Hookey with the 458 Challenge EVO of the newly founded Australian team. The favourite. Hookey was the pre-race favourite and the Queensland driver did not disappoint, although as the season progresses he will have to battle other opponents if he is to keep the title. The two overall wins went to the Audi drivers, Steve McLaughlin and Rod Salmon. The other Ferrari. The other Ferrari at Sandown was the 458 Italia GT3 of Mack Roofing Products, which had competed in the Melbourne round of the Australian GT Championship. Wayne Mack, at the wheel, was eighth in the first race and fourth in the second. The next round of the Australian GT Trophy is from June 9 to 11 in Winton.