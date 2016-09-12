12 settembre 2016

Phillip Island, 12 September 2016 – The Queensland driver Scott Hookey is the winner of the Australian GT Trophy in the Challenge class. The driver of the Exotic Track Days earned a second and third place in the last event in Phillip Island and thus successfully staved off the last desperate challenge from Ockert Fourie (Porsche). Race 1. Things started off well in the first of the two races scheduled for the weekend, as the driver of the 458 Challenge EVO was able to come in ahead of his rival in the race won by the Porsche of the Safe-T-Stops team driven by Adrian Flack. The overall race was won by the Audi of GT Motorsport with Greg Taylor at the wheel, which also won the second race. Race 2. The second race was the source of the greatest worry for Hookey, as Scott's Ferrari immediately experienced a flat tyre and lost a lot of time. Fortunately, the driver of the Maranello firm was able to secure third place and thus claim the championship, also thanks to the win by Flack and Richard Gartner, who took points away from Fourie and Brendan Cook.