Maranello, 13 January 2017 - The Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO knows no bounds. This car has not only proved to be a perfect training ground for drivers aspiring to a career in GT racing, but has also become a real weapon in GT races. Queensland driver Scott Hookey proved this with a win in the Challenge class of the GT Trophy in Australia with the Exotic Track Days team. To win the Antipodean driver had to beat off competition from Ockert Fourie and his Porsche. Hookey enjoyed a perfect start to the year with victories in the two races at Sandown. The absence at the Winton Motor Racing weekend allowed Fourie to take top spot and despite two second places at Sydney Motorsport Park, where on both occasions Scott beat his rival, Hookey was still chasing. The Queensland Racing round proved crucial. Hookey’s two triumphs were enough to regain the championship lead. In the final round at Phillip Island, Scott was crowned champion with a second and a third place.