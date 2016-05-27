Phillip Island, 27 May 2016 - Australian GT races into Phillip Island as part of the Shannons Nationals this weekend for what will be the biggest event in the category’s history. Thirty-five cars will make the journey to Australia’s most picturesque race track in a double-header event featuring the Australian GT Championship and the inaugural round of the Australian Endurance Championship. For the Australian GT Championship it marks the fourth round of the campaign and will prove crucial as the title battle heats up. The 32-car field will have two 60-minute races with compulsory pit stops on Saturday, following two qualifying sessions on Friday afternoon.

Two 458 and a 488.

Three Ferrari, all entered by Maranello Motorsport, will fight for victory: on the 488 GT3 there will be Peter Edwards and John Bowe while on the two 458 Italias Adrian Dietz and Cameron McConville and Tony D’Alberto and Graham Smyth will be racing.

Schedule.