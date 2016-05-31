31 maggio 2016

Phillip Island, 31 May 2016 – The Ferrari of Maranello Motorsport was kept three seconds out of the podium in the first race of the fourth round of the Australian GT championship held at the Phillip Island track. After fighting well against the McLaren of the Darrell Lea team driven by Klark Quinn and Shane Van Gisbergen, the car of Tony D’Alberto and Graham Smyth finished 3.2 seconds out of the third step of the podium in the race won by the McLaren of the DPO team driven by Nathan Morcom ahead of the Lamborghini of the The Bend Motorsport team entrusted to Yasser Shahin. Race 2. In the second race of the weekend the best Ferrari finish was that of car number 8 of Adrian Deitz and Cameron McConville which took ninth place. Thirteenth place went to D’Alberto and Smyth; Peter Edwards finished in 19th place on the 488 GT3. The next event will be held at Reid Park on 8 - 10 July.