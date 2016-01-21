21 gennaio 2016

Sepang, 21 January 2016 – It may only be January but this weekend sees the year's first championship decider. The Asian Le Mans Series season straddles two years, beginning in October and ending with the fourth round, the 3 hours of Sepang, which will start at 2.30 pm local time (7.30 am CET). Two-way fight. The GT class comes down to a fight between two crews, including that of the Nexus Infinity team. Australia's Joshua Hunt and Malaysia's Dominic Ang will be at the wheel of Malaysian team’s Ferrari no. 27. The pair won the last race, the 3 Hours of Buriram, in Thailand, and are the only drivers still vying for the title with the McLaren of Clearwater Racing. At stake is a place in the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, which will be presented on 5 February in Paris along with the entire World Endurance Championship (WEC). The other 458 Italia. Another Ferrari will be on track at Sepang, the no. 38 of Spirit of Race, crewed by Singapore's, Nasrat Muzayyin, and Britain's Aaron Scott in place of Portugal's Rui Aguas. Muzayyin was second in the opening race of the season at Fuji. History. Ferrari has enjoyed several successes in previous GT races at Sepang. The first dates back to 2013 and the 12 Hours of Merdeka, and was achieved, paradoxically, by a 458 Italia of Clearwater Racing with Weng Sun Mok, Hiroshi Hamaguchi and Craig Baird. The last one in September 2015 was in the GT Asia Series, when Davide Rizzo and Anthony Liu Xu triumphed with the 458 Italia GT3 of the BBT team.