02 febbraio 2018

Sepang, 2 February 2018 - The final round of the Asian Le Mans Series takes place this weekend, with a Ferrari 488 GT3 driver vying for the title. A family affair. The driver in question is Oliver Millroy, behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 of FIST Team AAI, which he will share with Thailand’s Serun Sereethoranakul and Bhurit Bhirombhakdi. Millroy is the only one of the three in with a shout of the title. To pull this off he will need to beat fellow team members Jesse Khron, Junsan Chen and Markus Palttala who are driving a BMW. The three hold a nine-point lead over Millroy. Programme. After the free practices on Friday, qualifying takes place on Saturday, while the race starts on Sunday at 1 pm local time (6 am CET). Ferrari has 10 wins to its name at Sepang. The first dates back to 2013, when Weng Sun Mok, Hiroshi Yamaguchi and Craig Baird triumphed at the 12 Hours in the 458 Italia GT3 of Clearwater Racing. The most recent was last year in the Blancpain GT Asia, when Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo emerged overall winners in the 488 GT3 of BBT, while Greg Teo and David Tjiptobiantoro were victorious in the Am-Am class with the 488 GT3 of T2 Motorsport.