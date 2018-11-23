Shanghai – They say that ‘you don’t change a winning team’, but for the first race of the 2018-19 season of the Asian Le Mans Series, the reigning champions of the FIA World Endurance Championship Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, normally in the 488 GTE no. 51, will race against each other.

Spirit of Race. Two teams will be deploying two Ferrari 488 GT3s at the start of a championship that offers a place in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019. Alessandro Pier Guidi will share the cockpit of the 488 GT3 no. 51 with Oswaldo Negri Junior and Francesco Piovanetti. The three drivers recorded the best time in the first free practice session and are ready to go for the win.

Car Guy. The other FIA WEC champion, James Calado, will share the cockpit of the other Ferrari 488 GT3 with Japanese drivers Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura. The team is also Japanese and both team and drivers are making their debut with Ferrari.

Programme. After the free practice, qualifying is on Saturday at 4.15 pm local time (9.15 am CET), while the race will start at 1 pm (6 CET).

