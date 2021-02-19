Comments after the first 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi

After the two opening rounds in Dubai, ALMS moved on to the nearby Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the third round of the season was held. The Ferraris, despite being penalised by the Balance of Performance, still managed to get on the podium. Here you can find some comments from the protagonists of the race.

Nicklas Nielsen, Formula Racing: “It’s a very good result for us, despite we struggled a bit during qualifying session. Our cars was very strong in race pace, as also happened in Dubai, and we are pleased about that. Johnny and Alessio did a very good job during their stints. We were lucky and unlucky. We expected a Full Course Yellow actually. The Full Course Yellow that we were told that it was going to come, Alessio came into the pits and they decided to not do the Full Course Yellow after all. So that wasn’t really a benefit for us. Then, again, towards the end during my stint, we did double on the tyres because we had a Full Course Yellow and we had a splash, and we managed to stay in front of Rigon and the other guys. We were unlucky but lucky as well and we did a very good job”.

Alessio Rovera, Formula Racing: “I am very happy because this is a well-deserved podium. We have been consistent and competitive for the whole race despite not the BoP we hoped for. The team was perfect during the pit stops and we finished the job on track. I had a good pace end enjoyed the car, this result gives us further motivation for tomorrow's race”.

Christian Hook, Rinaldi Racing: “We are very happy that we won the third race and we are quite relaxed for the last race tomorrow! With this result of today we won already the championship and I’m so proud of my team Rinaldi and my team mates Manuel Lauck and Patrick Kujala. Even when we had to struggle a lot today because of two unforced small crashes with our competitors”.