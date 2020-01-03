Maranello 03 gennaio 2020

An extraordinary debut season for the Japanese team Car Guy and its Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by James Calado, Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura, delivered four victories in four races, the drivers’ and team’s titles in the Asian Le Mans Series, and a place on the grid for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The trio swept all before them in a memorable year, leaving meagre pickings for their opponents as they dominated every race on the calendar. Their only rivals were Alessandro Pier Guidi, Oswaldo Negri Junior and Francesco Piovanetti in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race. The Swiss team’s crew made it to the podium in every race, with two second and two third places, embellished by the pole position won at Buriram. The four-round calendar opened in 2018 and closed in 2019. The drivers were busy during the winter break with some high-level races.