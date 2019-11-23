All-red front row at Shanghai

Shanghai, China 23 novembre 2019

The 2019-20 season of the Asian Le Mans Series opens in Shanghai with two Ferraris at the front of the grid, courtesy of Davide Rigon's pole position and Alessandro Pier Guidi's second place. The driver from Veneto qualified for HubAuto Corsa with the day's best time of 2:03.760, just 281 thousandths of a second faster than Alessandro Pier Guidi of Spirit of Race. The pair will thus line up side-by-side for the 4-hour race that sets off on Sunday at 9:45 local time. Fourth place went to reigning champions Car Guy, with a time of 2:04.106 set by Antonio Fuoco, while Rio Haryanto clocked 2:05.005 to qualify in sixth in the 488 GT3 of T2 Motorsports.