AF Corse seeks confirmation at Lausitzring

The Portuguese round finally started to clarify the balance between the various cars. It was an encouraging debut for the Ferraris, especially for Felipe Fraga at the wheel of Red Bull’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020. After being forced to retire in the first race, the Brazilian driver secured an excellent second place in the next race, allowing him to keep in touch with the top of the standings. “There was a mix of emotions on the first weekend,” said Fraga on the eve of the event, “but we did well, with two excellent qualifying sessions and two great races – even with the retirement in the first one, which we couldn’t control. So I feel ready for the season. We’ve shown that we are able to go fast, I’m enjoying working with the team, and I’m optimistic about this weekend”.

As the team announced, he will be joined by Nick Cassidy, who had to skip the Algarve round because it coincided with the Formula E calendar. The New Zealand driver, involved in the last round of the DTM in 2021 and the leading driver of the crew of AF Corse 488 GTE number 54 competing in the endurance world championship, will step into the cockpit of the AlphaTauri Ferrari. “I’m feeling really good about heading into my first DTM race, I’m very excited”, commented Cassidy. “I followed the Portimão weekend, and I can’t wait to get in the car myself. I want to do the best job I can for the team in all the races, and with DTM being so competitive, it will be important to put everything together this championship. That is my target”.

Last season, Liam Lawson took two second places, and Alex Albon a fifth and an eleventh. This year the Maranello cars will try to better these results in the 55-minute plus one-lap races on Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 1.30pm local time.