AF Corse in second row at Hungaroring

Louis Prette was one of the stars of the International GT Open qualifying session at the Hungaroring with an excellent third place overall.

Milliseconds. The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Europe champion closed the thirty-minute session with the second-best time in the Pro class and third overall. At the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the Monegasque stopped the clock at 1:42.483, 34 thousandths of a second behind Yannick Mettler, in the Bentley, author of the fastest lap in class, and 755 milliseconds behind poleman, former Formula 1 driver Christian Klien, in the Mercedes.

Excellent in Am. Philippe Prette, Louis' father and multiple Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific champion, also qualified well. He secured third place in the Am class and fifteenth overall, with a time of 1:44.453. The two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s fielded by AF Corse – APM Monaco will line up on the grid at 2:20 pm, for the seventy-minute race. Vincent Abril and Angelo Negro will also join the drivers who qualified, respectively in no. 17 and no. 48.