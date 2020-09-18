A tight battle to make history

The qualifying sessions and the first Hyperpole in the history of the 24 Heures du Mans were two of the most eagerly awaited moments of yesterday’s late afternoon and today’s morning. As usual, the fight was very tight and only hundredths of a second divided drivers and teams, all willing to give their best. From this challenge emerged Luzich Racing's 488 GTE, on pole in the LMGTE Am class, while in the LMGTE Pro class AF Corse's Ferrari number 51 took the front row. Let's review the most important stages of these sessions and listen to the words of our protagonists.