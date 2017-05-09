09 maggio 2017

Maranello, 9 May 2017 – After 595 laps on the 5.842 kilometre of Circuit Paul Ricard, equaling a distance of 3,475.99 kilometres, the Scuderia Praha Ferrari was third under the chequered flag after the win in Mugello and the disappointing Spielberg race. Jiri Pisarik, Josef Král, Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III started on pole position but had an eventful race which saw the Italian-Czech crew come back to get a place on the podium. Next race. The win went to the Herberth Motorsport Porsche of Daniel Allemann, Ralf Bonn, Robert Renauer and Alfred Renauer. The fifth round of the 24H Series will be the 12H of Imola that will take place from 30 June to 1 July.