19 marzo 2017

Scarperia, 19 March 2017 - The Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 (#11, Jiri Pisarik/Josef Král/Matteo Malucelli) defended the lead it had claimed in the first part of the 12 Hours of Mugello as the race had its first four hours on Friday. After Saturday's eight hour encounter, Italian Matteo Mallucelli took the flag after having covered 326 laps on the 5.245 kilometre circuit, equalling a distance of 1.709,87 kilometres. Four laps down, second place went to the Idec Sport Racing Mercedes (#17, Patrice Lafargue/Paul Lafargue/Dimitri Enjalbert). The Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini (#21, Franz Konrad/Marco Mapelli/Giorgio Maggi/Christopher Zöchling) became the third podium finisher. Comfortable lead. The Ferrari dominated the race helped in this by the failure that hit the Herberth Motorsport Porsche (#911, Daniel Allemann/Ralf Bohn/Robert Renauer/Alfred Renauer). The 24 Hours of Dubai winners retired early in the race with an engine failure while the Forch Racing poweredsister car (#29, Robert Lukas/Marcin Jedlinksi/Patrick Eisemann) lost second place spending precious time in the pits with bodywork repairs and finally retired with a puncture an hour before the end. Next round. In three weeks, the 24H Series heads for its debut in Austria with the 12 Hours at the Spielberg track, held from 7 to 8 April.