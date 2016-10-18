18 ottobre 2016

Brno, 18 October 2016 - The Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 with Jiri Pisarik, Josef Král, Peter Kox and Tom Onslow-Cole won the 24H Epilog Brno. After 646 laps, equalling a distance of 3,490.34 kilometres, Pisarik took the chequered flag to seal the Czech team's second consecutive victory on home soil. The victory also marks a successful debut for the new Ferrari 488 GT3 in the 24H SERIES powered by Hankook. 38 laps behind the winners, the Hofor-Racing Mercedes with Christiaan Frankenhout, Kenneth Heyer, Roland Eggimann, Chantal Kroll and Michael Kroll, came home second to score a podium result in this car's last race. Third place overall went to the SP2 class winner, the RPD Racing Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO driven by Lubomir Jakubik, Dusan Palcr, Luis Scarpaccio, Matteo Cressoni and Gregor Zsigo. Winning as a reward. The win Scuderia Praha conquered is fully deserved and comes as a reward after what was definitely a disappointing season in the championship. The team was disqualified from the Mugello race for causin a collision in the previous race and this episode had consequences on the entire 2016 season of the Czech squad. This is the perfect way to end the season and it’s a boost to keep on fighting on tracks also in the 2017 campaign.