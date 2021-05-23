Scuderia Praha, runners-up at the Hankook 12H Hockenheim

The splendid streak of podium finishes for the Scuderia Praha-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the 24H Series continues, with second place at the end of the 12 Hours of Hockenheim.

Three out of three. After taking pole position and finishing the first part of the race in the lead on Saturday, Matúš Výboh, Josef Král and Dennis Waszek finished the race in runner-up spot, crossing the finish-line behind the Porsche belonging to Hegaeli by T2 Racing. For the Czech team, on their return to the series, this marks a third podium in three races. Unlucky debut for Herberth Motorsport's Ferrari. Jürgen Häring, "Bobby Gonzales", Tim Müller and Alfred Renauer who were forced to pit for over an hour to undergo repairs.

Schedule. The next round of the 24H Series will be held on the Portimao track from July 16-18.