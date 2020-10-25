24 Hours of Spa, situation after seventeen hours

With seven hours to go, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s no. 51 and 93 were ahead in the Pro and Pro-Am class. The Maranello cars had put in some great performances during the long Ardennes night. Thanks to the wet tarmac and the talent of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, AF Corse no. 51 led the race. Despite a drive-through, SMP Racing no. 72 was sixth, with excellent stints from Sergey Sirotkin and Miguel Molina, forty-four seconds behind the leader. The Ferrari of HubAuto was sixteenth, three laps off the lead.

In the Pro-Am class, the Sky Tempesta Racing crew was first in class and eighteenth overall, while Ferraris no. 52 and 488 of AF Corse and Rinaldi Racing were fifth and seventh, respectively.

