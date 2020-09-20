24 Hours of Le Mans, the situation at mid-race

After 10 hours and 53 minutes of racing, a dramatic twist risks compromising the hitherto fantastic race of the number 71 AF Corse Ferrari. A puncture in the right rear wheel halfway down the track forced the 488 GTE, which at the time was in third position and was in contention for victory, to return to the pits for an unscheduled stop, during which the damage was repaired and the brakes were changed as well as the driver. Sam Bird came out of the car during the stop, which ultimately forced the car to lose three laps, and Davide Rigon returned to the track behind the wheel of the Ferrari. In the lead, Daniel Serra made a pit stop and left the wheel to James Calado. Behind the English driver, the best of Maranello's cars becomes Risi Competizione, with Jules Gounon as the fourth driver in action. Jeffrey Segal, at the end of his stint, gave the wheel to Cooper MacNeil who follows one lap behind Rigon. In the LMGTE Am class, in third place, Emmanuel Collard continues to drive at a good pace in an attempt to catch up with his rivals, while Ledogar is seventh in the Luzich Racing car, ahead of Root in the JMW Motorsport car. The other Ferraris were more detached, also slowed down by some spins like those of MR Racing and the number 75 of Iron Lynx.