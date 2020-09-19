24 Hours of Le Mans, situation after six hours

Ferraris were ahead in the LMGTE Pro class at the stroke of the sixth hour when the Safety Car made its first appearance. The 488 GTEs of AF Corse, with Serra and Bird at the wheel, attacked the Aston Martin and took the lead with a very decisive and spectacular pass.

The two Maranello cars pulled clear of their pursuers thanks to fresher tyres. However, the advantage they had built up was zeroed by the Safety Car that came out when Ferrari no. 52 left the track in the final part of the circuit. Alexander West was at the wheel at the time, twelve minutes into the sixth hour. Previously, Spirit of Race no. 55 pitted with obvious problems caused by a tyre explosion.

The team tried to fix the car, but damage to the bodywork forced them to lower the shutters. In the LMGTE Am class, Collard, Blomqvist and Mastronardi put in some excellent stints, climbing up to between third and sixth positions with Iron Lynx no. 75, AF Corse no. 83, and Luzich Racing no. 61 courtesy of a rampant Legodar.